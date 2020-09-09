Menu
MENTIONED IN COURT: Tai John Hanson was mentioned in Dalby Magistrates Court, after being charged with 45 drug offences. Picture: File
Crime

Alleged Western Downs drug trafficker mentioned in court

Sam Turner
9th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
AN ALLEGED Western Downs drug trafficker and supplier had one of his charged dropped in Dalby Magistrates Court this week.

Tai John Hanson, 38, is charged with 45 offences including 30 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, trafficking dangerous drugs, possessing property used in the commission of crime, and unlawful weapons charges.

Hanson was arrested earlier this year after he was allegedly found with $5000 worth of meth and utensils in the company of a 21-year-old woman.

The Miles man was on bail for three days for previous charges in Dalby and Chinchilla Magistrates Courts for allegedly trafficking and supplying meth.

Hanson's lawyer Greg Young attended court on his behalf by phone on September 8, enquiring about Hanson's registry committal documents, to find they hadn't been processed as yet.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana then told the court one charge of unlawful possession of controlled drugs needed to be dropped due to no evidence.

The charge was officially struck out by Magistrate Roger Stark.

Hanson's matter was then adjourned until November 3.

