Alleged Wellington hit-and-run driver refused bail

Police accuse Jacob Steven Donn of driving into a group of children, killing Shane and Sheldon Storey, in Wellington on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Facebook

Police accuse Jacob Steven Donn of driving into a group of children, killing Shane and Sheldon Storey, in Wellington on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Facebook

An allegedly unlicensed driver accused by police of killing two boys and injuring three other people in a horrific hit and run has not applied for bail.

Father of Shane, 7, and Sheldon, 6, Shorey - the young brothers whose lives were tragically cut short in the crash - will now have to wait until Tuesday for his chance to face the man police allege drove the car which killed his sons.

Joseph Shorey with sons Sheldon, 6, and (front) Shane Shorey, 7.

Jacob Steven Donn, 25, did not apply for bail and it was formally refused when he appeared before a registrar in Broken Hill Local Court on Thursday.

He had been expected to front Dubbo Local Court a day after being charged with causing the death of the Queensland boys in Wellington.

But holiday arrangements in the country courts meant Donn sat in the cells at Dubbo courthouse as his case was dealt with by a registrar in Broken Hill.

Donn is next due to appear in Dubbo Local Court on January 12.

Joseph Shorey, the grieving father of Shane and Sheldon, is spending the day with family and friends in Dubbo as he prepares to arrange their funerals.

Heartbroken father Joseph Shorey reads messages from the community. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Shane and Sheldon's mother, Shayleen Frail, 34, remains in Westmead Hospital in a stable condition after Donn allegedly drove a red Holden Commodore into her and four boys on Warne Street in Wellington on Tuesday afternoon.

A 10-year-old boy who survived the crash sustained serious leg injuries and is being treated in The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

A nine-year-old boy injured in the crash suffered minor injuries and was released from Orange Hospital on Wednesday.

Police arrested Donn on Tuesday night after he allegedly fled the scene of the crash and led officers on a short chase down a laneway behind an Elizabeth Street home.

He was charged with 14 offences which included dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, never licensed driver on the road, fail to stop after causing injury, fail to assist after causing death in a vehicle and drug possession.

The car Jacob Donn was allegedly driving on January 5. Picture: Ryan Young

Donn has not yet entered pleas. Ms Frail and the children were walking on the side of the road after an afternoon of swimming at the Wellington Aquatic Centre when Donn allegedly drove into them.

The children who were killed lived with their father in Emerald in Queensland and were visiting their mother in the state's central west for the school holidays.

Mr Shorey travelled down from Queensland to be with his boys on Tuesday night.

After inspecting their bodies at the morgue he visited the crash site on Wednesday afternoon.

"My heart's been ripped out of me," Mr Shorey said.

"I've got nothing, I feel hollow."

Various fundraisers have been set up to help Ms Frail, Mr Shorey and the injured children as they heal.

Originally published as Alleged Wellington hit-and-run driver refused bail

The boys were walking back from a day of swimming when they were hit. Pictures: Facebook

Tremaine Francis Sr, the older brother of Sheldon and Shane Shorey, with his son Tremaine Francis Jr and partner Kiarna Peachey visited the scene on Warne St. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Shayleen Frail, the mother of Shane and Sheldon Storey, is still in Westmead Hospital. Picture: Facebook