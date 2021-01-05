Menu
IN CUFFS: The Warwick man was arrested earlier this afternoon. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
News

Alleged Warwick burglar linked to high-speed police chase

Jessica Paul
4th Jan 2021 4:44 PM
A WARWICK man arrested over an alleged break-in is believed to be the driver of a stolen car that allegedly jumped the border at a Southern Downs checkpoint on Monday morning.

The man allegedly broke into an East St home at about 1.15pm on Monday, and was apprehended and taken into custody by Warwick police officers at 3pm.

It is unconfirmed whether any property was damaged or stolen in the alleged incident.

A QPS spokeswoman said investigating officers believe the man was also the driver of an allegedly stolen Mitsubishi car with NSW plates that crossed the border earlier today.

The car allegedly evaded police at the Wallangarra border crossing at 8.58am before speeding off on the wrong side of the road.

The driver was sighted driving at speed on the New England Highway through Stanthorpe soon after the alleged incident, presumed to be heading for Warwick.

Police searches were conducted across the region in Stanthorpe, Applethorpe, and Warwick.

Warwick police officers located the abandoned vehicle on Junabee Rd at 12.18pm.

Both QPS and Warwick Police confirmed the man remained in custody and was being questioned in regards to both incidents.

No charges have yet been laid.

Warwick Daily News

