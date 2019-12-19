Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Alleged thieves’ frenzied crime spree

by Talisa Eley
19th Dec 2019 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THIEVES armed with a baseball bat have executed a frenzied crime spree at Broadbeach overnight, robbing three people in just 20 minutes.

Police said the trio, driving a Ford Falcon sedan, approached a woman on the corner of Australia Ave and Jubilee Ave at 10.15pm on Wednesday night, with a man threatening her with the bat before she handed over her handbag and mobile phone.

Just five minutes later the men allegedly struck again, threatening another woman and demanding keys to her Porsche in the driveway of a Waitomo St home.

The second woman managed to get into her car and drive away.

The trio of men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
The trio of men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.


Police will allege the group tried again with a man in Maureen Crt in Broadbeach Waters at 10.35pm.

They took off in the man's blue 2004 BMW hatchback bearing Queensland registration 117WDR.

Police are still hunting for the vehicle, which was last seen travelling south along with the Ford Falcon towards Tweed Heads.

The trio are described as being in their late teens or early 20s, with thin builds. They were wearing black clothing at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
crime spree gold coast police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WDRC urges residents to be waterwise

        WDRC urges residents to be waterwise

        News As the region continues to deal with hot, dry conditions and water restrictions, residents are being urged by the WDRC to rethink how they use water around the...

        Council spend over $26,000 on new Christmas decoration

        premium_icon Council spend over $26,000 on new Christmas decoration

        News Is bigger always better when it comes to Christmas?

        IN COURT: 42 people due to appear in Chinchilla court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 42 people due to appear in Chinchilla court today

        News See a full list of the names of the people who are due to appear in Chinchilla...

        Stay sun smart, check your skin

        Stay sun smart, check your skin

        News ANYONE can be at risk of developing skin cancer, so it is important all...