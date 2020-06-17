Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Alleged public masturbator busted in QLD park

by Chris Calcino
17th Jun 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALLEGED public masturbator has been charged with committing an indecent act after a "quick-thinking" 13-year-old girl reported him to police.

Officers were called to Murray Street Park in Manoora about 6pm last night to arrest the man.

A 30-year-old Bentley Park man allegedly attended the park and removed his clothing before committing an indecent act over several minutes.

"The incident was witnessed by a 13-year-old girl who was near the area," police said in a statement.

"The quick-thinking teen immediately contacted police."

The man is expected to face Cairns Magistrates Court this morning.

"Police are commending the young witness for her timely reporting of the incident, which undoubtedly assisted with the prompt arrest and charging of the alleged offender," the statement continued.

"The community are urged to follow her example and report any similar concerning incidents."

Originally published as Alleged public masturbator busted in Cairns park

More Stories

Show More
crime public masturbation queensland crime sex offender

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10k to help at risk Miles youth

        premium_icon 10k to help at risk Miles youth

        News GRANT helps Murilla Community Centre to empower at risk youth.

        Image released of man behind face stabbing

        Image released of man behind face stabbing

        News DETECTIVES have released an image of a man to assist their investigation of a...

        The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        premium_icon The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        Employment One in 15 jobs vanish in COVID-19 lockdowns

        Windfall awaits: $653m and 66,000 jobs

        premium_icon Windfall awaits: $653m and 66,000 jobs

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg blasts Queensland border shutdown as windfall awaits