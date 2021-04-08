Alleged paedophile has multiple charges dropped after dying

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard a man accused of serious sex crimes would have his charges dismissed due to his death.

On Thursday, April 8, the court heard the prosecution offered no evidence in relation to the alleged crimes “because he is dead,” Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Hutchins said.

The man had the following charges dismissed: six charges of indecent treatment of children under 16, two charges of indecent treatment of children under 16 as a lineal descendant, guardian, or carer, two charges of sexual assault, and unlawful stalking.