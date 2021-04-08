Menu
Pic: CHINCHILLA COURT: Alleged paedophile has multiple charges dropped after dying. Joe Castro
Crime

Alleged paedophile has multiple charges dropped after dying

Peta McEachern
8th Apr 2021 3:55 PM
The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard a man accused of serious sex crimes would have his charges dismissed due to his death.

On Thursday, April 8, the court heard the prosecution offered no evidence in relation to the alleged crimes “because he is dead,” Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Hutchins said.

The man had the following charges dismissed: six charges of indecent treatment of children under 16, two charges of indecent treatment of children under 16 as a lineal descendant, guardian, or carer, two charges of sexual assault, and unlawful stalking.

  • For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
