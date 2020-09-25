Alleged Oakey fraudster faces court on 62 charges

IN COURT: Bradley Grant Bonython faced Oakey Magistrates Court on fraud and disqualified driving charges. Picture: Kevin Farmer

A BRIEF of evidence has been ordered to determine whether an Oakey man will be fighting 66 charges of fraud and disqualified driving in court.

Bradley Grant Bonython faced Oakey Magistrates Court in crutches, charged with 62 fraud offences and four charges of driving while disqualified on a court order.

It will be alleged Bonython dishonestly gained benefit as an employee on 62 occasions.

Duty lawyer Joe McConnell addressed the court on Bonython’s behalf, and requested an adjournment while the brief of evidence was prepared for the defendant.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop acknowledged the enormity of the defendant’s charges, and told Bonython he needed to acquire the brief from police in order to plan for his next mention.

The matter was then adjourned until November 20.