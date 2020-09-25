Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: Bradley Grant Bonython faced Oakey Magistrates Court on fraud and disqualified driving charges. Picture: Kevin Farmer
IN COURT: Bradley Grant Bonython faced Oakey Magistrates Court on fraud and disqualified driving charges. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Crime

Alleged Oakey fraudster faces court on 62 charges

Sam Turner
25th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BRIEF of evidence has been ordered to determine whether an Oakey man will be fighting 66 charges of fraud and disqualified driving in court.

Bradley Grant Bonython faced Oakey Magistrates Court in crutches, charged with 62 fraud offences and four charges of driving while disqualified on a court order.

It will be alleged Bonython dishonestly gained benefit as an employee on 62 occasions.

Duty lawyer Joe McConnell addressed the court on Bonython’s behalf, and requested an adjournment while the brief of evidence was prepared for the defendant.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop acknowledged the enormity of the defendant’s charges, and told Bonython he needed to acquire the brief from police in order to plan for his next mention.

The matter was then adjourned until November 20.

alleged fraud oakey crime oakey magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAGEDY: Young man dies in horror rollover near Dalby

        Premium Content TRAGEDY: Young man dies in horror rollover near Dalby

        News THE Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident which claimed the life of a young southwest Queensland man.

        Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        Premium Content Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        News Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on millions of Australians’ cash in...

        Hot-button issue has Queenslanders fuming

        Premium Content Hot-button issue has Queenslanders fuming

        News Voters united in concerns over youth crime

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail