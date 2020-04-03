Alleged MDMA delivery to quarantined man

Quarantined guests at hotels across Sydney are under guard by security and NSW Police. Picture: Matrix

A man has been charged after he allegedly concealed MDMA in a fruit box delivery to a quarantined traveller in Sydney.

NSW Police said the 37-year-old man went to a hotel on Elizabeth St in the CBD about 1.15pm on Thursday "to deliver a fruit box to a man in quarantine".

Police searched the delivery and allegedly found a white envelope with an MDMA capsule inside.

The MDMA capsule was allegedly in an envelope within the fruit box. Picture: iStock

"The man was arrested and when officers searched him, they allegedly found a bag of white powder, believed to be cocaine," police said in a statement today.

He was charged with supplying and possessing a prohibited drug.

The 37-year-old, from Lane Cove, is due to face Downing Centre Local Court on June 19.

Food is delivered at one of the hotels in Sydney. Picture: Matrix

MANDATORY QUARANTINE

The alleged intended recipient is in state-enforced isolation under the Public Health Order for people who have flown in from overseas.

"A person who arrives in NSW by aircraft and has been in a country other than Australia within 14 days before that arrival must undertake mandatory quarantine for a period of 14 days," the order states.

Failure of an individual to comply can result in penalties of up to six months behind bars and/or a fine of $11,000 in NSW, plus a further $5500 fine each day the offence continues.

The object of the order is to deal with the "public health risk of COVID-19 and its possible consequences".

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last Friday said state and territory leaders had agreed to the forced isolation from March 29.

Previously, returned travellers had been asked to self-isolate at home or at a property away from other people.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday, March 27.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller today said the number of Australians returning to Sydney Airport "continues to flow consistently".

He said "some 3100 people" are currently in quarantine and another 400 travellers are expected on Friday.

"The good news is next Wednesday we will see the first hotel cleared and I think that will be a milestone for anyone who is currently in a hotel room," he said.

'THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE'

Australian model Lara Worthington has been among those to criticise the process. Earlier this week, she criticised a boutique hotel in Newtown for providing "unacceptable" accommodation for her 63-year-old mother, Sharon Bingle.

But a worker at the four-star hotel hit back.

"The property is old and has an industrial style. All the cleaning is now being done by RPA (Hospital). The hotel is completely closed for six months, so we're not involved in that now," the staff member told The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said 3500 people will be in isolation in the state by the weekend. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP

Australians isolated in Sydney's Swissotel after returning from the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship said they had no fresh air or sunlight.

On the weekend, photographer Tom Huntley said they were being treated like "guinea pigs showing the government what not to do in the future when everyone else returns from overseas and will be self isolating in hotels".

"Last night my wife had a panic attack as she was so desperate for air," he said.

Today, Mr Fuller said: "People are being treated well in hotel accommodation across the Sydney metro area."

As of Friday morning, there were 2389 confirmed cases of coronavirus in NSW.