Alleged knife attack leaves ‘flap of flesh on man’s scalp’

A MAN accused of attacking two brothers, including allegedly slicing open a man's scalp with a knife and breaking his face, has faced the first day of his trial.

Kur Majok pleaded not guilty to one count each of unlawful assault and cause serious harm in Alice Springs Supreme Court on Monday.

The court heard on September 16 in 2018 Majok attended a party with a group of friends where he was drinking, before attending a unit in town.

Crown prosecutor Glen Dooley said evidence was expected to show one of the victims approached two men, including Majok, in the unit and patted down their pockets in order to find his missing phone.

Mr Dooley said Majok became upset with the victim and a verbal exchange happened between the two, where the "evidence is expected to show that the offender was able to take hold of a general purpose knife with a long blade", which he waved at the victim.

"Evidence from the victim may include the accused began abusing him in Sudanese in a disrespectful way while holding the knife."

The court heard four parties went outside where there was "ongoing aggression".

Mr Dooley said at this stage the victim got involved in an altercation with another man, where another man - the victim's brother, got involved before Majok stepped in and swung a knife at him which cut the top of his head, "leaving a flap of flesh sitting on top of his scalp and a lot of blood".

"Evidence suggests he was then struck twice to his face," he said.

The victim received stitches and was later treated at Darwin Royal Hospital with an operation for his fractured check bone.

"You'll hear further evidence on Sunday 7 September the accused surrendered himself to police station and was interviewed police officers in regards to allegations into the incident.

"The interview indicates he was there that night, recalls seeing (the men) but didn't threaten them with knives or slash them or punch them.

"There's no allegation (the victim who was allegedly threatened in the first instance) was actually cut by the knife or struck by the accused.

"(The victim's) evidence may be he was placed in fear of being assaulted.

"With the unlawful causing serious harm charge … I have to show beyond reasonable doubt when Majok attacked (the victim) he was either intending to cause serious harm, or even if he didn't intend it, he in his own mind thought there was a possibility of serious harm happening,' Mr Dooley said.

Defence lawyer Matt Hubbard said what was in dispute was whether the defendant is responsible to causing those fractures and whether or not he threatened the parties with a knife on the occasion two years ago.

