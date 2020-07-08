Menu
IN COURT: The man accused of crashing an allegedly stolen car which killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man had his matter heard in court again.
Alleged fatal crash driver heard in court

8th Jul 2020
THE man accused of crashing an allegedly stolen car which hit and killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man had his matter heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court again.

Robert Noel Fisher, 27, is facing two fresh charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and driving without a licence.

He is also charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The matter was briefly heard in court this morning.

A brief of evidence was ordered with the matters being adjourned to be heard again on September 17.

