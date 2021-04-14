Alleged drink driver writes-off car near Chinchilla

WRITE OFF: Man allegedly drink driving crashed and totalled his car on Kogan Chinchilla Road early April 2021. Pic: Supplied

On an early Tuesday night, a 31-year-old man was allegedly so loaded he lost control of his car and crashed.

A Chinchilla police spokeswoman said the single vehicle crash happened on Kogan Chinchilla Road earlier in the month, on April 6, at 6pm.

“The male was charged with unlicensed driving, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and a medium range drink drive,” she said.

The spokeswoman said the car had sustained extensive damage during the crash and had to be towed from the roadside.