Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FACING COURT: A 39-year-old Pittsworth woman will face Dalby Magistrates Court after she was intercepted by police on April 17. Picture: iStock
FACING COURT: A 39-year-old Pittsworth woman will face Dalby Magistrates Court after she was intercepted by police on April 17. Picture: iStock
Crime

Alleged Darling Downs drug supplier arrested in Dalby

Sam Turner
19th Apr 2021 12:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A routine stop by police in Dalby has resulted in a Darling Downs woman being charged with drug supply.

Police intercepted the 39-year-old Pittsworth woman on April 17 along Drayton street, for the purpose of a licence check and random drug test.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

The driver allegedly showed signs of indicia, and was detained for a thorough search of her car.

Police will allege more than $1000 was found in her possession, along with four clip seal bags containing 30.8g, 10.18g, 8.8g, and 3.34g of marijuana.

Other items such as a glass water pipe, hose, other drug related paraphernalia were allegedly discovered.

She was arrested and charged with driving UIL, supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils, possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence, and possessing property suspected of being used in the commission of an offence.

The woman will face Dalby Magistrates Court on May 11.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

dalby alleged drug crime dalby magistrates court dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farms and farmers used as ‘feedstock’ for CSG industry

        Premium Content Farms and farmers used as ‘feedstock’ for CSG industry

        Letters to the Editor Chinchilla landholder advocate Shay Dougall said the CSG industry has been using Queensland farms and farmers as feedstock.

        Former Dalby landscaper has green thumb with drugs

        Premium Content Former Dalby landscaper has green thumb with drugs

        Crime A drug operation was uncovered in a Dalby man’s chicken pen. FULL DETAILS:

        ‘Very compelling’ plan could save COVID-19 jab rollout

        Premium Content ‘Very compelling’ plan could save COVID-19 jab rollout

        Health Proposal for pharmacists to join COVID-19 jab rollout sooner

        Truth behind ‘blitz on bail’ program revealed

        Premium Content Truth behind ‘blitz on bail’ program revealed

        Crime Palaszczuk Government’s ‘blitz on bail’ cuts reviews, appeals