Alleged Darling Downs drug supplier arrested in Dalby

FACING COURT: A 39-year-old Pittsworth woman will face Dalby Magistrates Court after she was intercepted by police on April 17. Picture: iStock

A routine stop by police in Dalby has resulted in a Darling Downs woman being charged with drug supply.

Police intercepted the 39-year-old Pittsworth woman on April 17 along Drayton street, for the purpose of a licence check and random drug test.

The driver allegedly showed signs of indicia, and was detained for a thorough search of her car.

Police will allege more than $1000 was found in her possession, along with four clip seal bags containing 30.8g, 10.18g, 8.8g, and 3.34g of marijuana.

Other items such as a glass water pipe, hose, other drug related paraphernalia were allegedly discovered.

She was arrested and charged with driving UIL, supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils, possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence, and possessing property suspected of being used in the commission of an offence.

The woman will face Dalby Magistrates Court on May 11.

