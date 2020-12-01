Menu
DRUG RAID: A Chinchilla woman who was allegedly trafficking meth has been busted by Chinchilla police. Pic: Supplied
Alleged Chinchilla meth kingpin taken down after major raids

Peta McEachern
1st Dec 2020 2:56 PM
A CHINCHILLA woman has been charged with 168 drug offences after Chinchilla police raided her home and found trafficable amounts of methamphetamine.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the 24-year-old woman’s home on Middle St was raided at 12.05pm on Tuesday, November 25.

The spokesman said the joint operation between Chinchilla police and Dalby Crime Investigations Branch resulted in the following charges; trafficking, supplying dangerous drugs, possession of utensils, and possession of anything used in connection with a crime.

