Alleged Chinchilla drug trafficker changes bail conditions

IN COURT: Alleged dealer and trafficker Jaimi Margaret Desiree Herbert asked a judge to change her bail conditions in Chinchilla Court on April 8. Pic: Craig Wilson

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard a Chinchilla woman up for a slew of serious drug offences, asked a magistrate to change her bail conditions while she remains in the community.

The young woman, Ms Jaimi Margaret Desiree Herbert, is facing the following alleged charges; two charges of possessing a utensil, possessing dangerous drugs, 163 charges of supplying dangerous drugs, two charges of drug trafficking, and possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

The court heard the 24-year-old had been on bail since November 2020 for the alleged drug offenses which involved two different types of drugs.

Peters Criminal Lawyer, Jessica Hine, asked for two changes to Mr Herbert's bail - that she no longer reported to police once a week and stopped being drug tested.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said Ms Herbit could consider herself lucky that she is still free within the community and denied removing the reporting condition.

Although, the bail variation application had been partly successful as Magistrate Mossop agreed to remove the drug testing condition as police would be monitoring her state nonetheless.

After court, Ms Herbit was instructed to sign a new bail by her own undertaking in relation to her two summary offenses.

The case will next be mentioned on May 6, 2021.