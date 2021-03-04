Menu
IN COURT: A Chinchilla man alleged to have indecently assaulted children had his case mentioned in court. Pic: Supplied
Crime

Alleged Chinchilla child sex offender mentioned in court

Peta McEachern
4th Mar 2021 12:44 PM
An elderly man had his bail enlarged at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court for the alleged indecent treatment of children.

The indecent treatment of a child is a serious crime, therefore if found guilty, the Chinchilla man is liable for imprisonment.

On Thursday, March 4, the court heard the man’s bail would be enlarged for one charge of the indecent treatment of children under 16, and the indecent treatment of a child under 12.

It was the man’s second court mention for the matter in 2021, although he did not attend in person.

During the man’s first court mention for the alleged crime, it was heard a brief of evidence would be needed and was being compiled.

The man again had his appearance excused for his next court date, which had been set for April 8, for a mention.

The Chinchilla News cannot name the alleged offender for legal reasons.

