IN COURT: Chinchilla man Stanley Franz Schwernin in court for alleged indecent treated of children. Pic: Supplied
Crime

Alleged child sex offender mentioned in Chinchilla court

Peta McEachern
12th Apr 2021 11:08 AM
An elderly Chinchilla man alleged to have engaged in the indecent treatment of children under the age of 12 and 16 had his case mentioned in court for a third time in 2021.

On Thursday, April 8, Stanley Franz Schwernin had his appearance excused at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said the court had revived an email from Mr Schwernin’s legal representation at Parkers and Simmons Solicitors.

“It’s saying a registry committal is in process, so they are asking for the matter to be adjourned,” she said.

Magistrate Mossop said a committal mention would take place on Thursday, April 22.

Mr Schwernin’s bail was enlarged for one charge of the indecent treatment of children under 16, and the indecent treatment of a child under 12.

The indecent treatment of a child is a serious crime, therefore if found guilty, the Chinchilla man is liable for imprisonment.

