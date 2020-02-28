Alleged bikie gang trio ‘hunted in a pack’ – cops

Police have charged three alleged members of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang following a disturbance.

Police have charged three alleged members of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang after a disturbance in Fortitude Valley.

Police allege the trio were involved in an altercation outside a nightclub on Ann St on Saturday.

Detectives from anti-bikie squad Taskforce Maxima arrested the men yesterday.

All three have been charged with affray while two face drug possession charges.

Police said the arrests arose out of an alleged assault at 3:15am on Sunday.

Taskforce Maxima boss Det Supt Roger Lowe labelled the alleged attack as "vicious".

"I would describe it as fierce, hunting in a pack and unprovoked, to the extent that this person that was assaulted was clearly unconscious on the ground," he said.

"The victim received injuries on the night, and was hospitalised.

"From our observations, these are serious facial injuries that may well require surgery."

The alleged attack happened outside Mr Mista night club where three men, aged 33, 31 and 29, had been drinking.

After getting into a cab the trio got back out and allegedly launched the assault.

Supt Lowe alleged it was so ferocious that members of the public including women were forced to intervene. He said there was no link between the nightclub and Comancheros.

The men have been issued banning notices stopping them from entering from Brisbane's safe night precinct.

A unidentified woman who intervened may also have been assaulted and police would like to speak to her.

A 33-year old man from Hamilton, George Bejat, was charged with affray, a 31-year-old man from Newstead was charged with affray, failing to take reasonable care with a syringe and three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and a 29-year-old man from Logan was charged with affray, possessing dangerous drugs and breach of a domestic violence order.

They are due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 23.