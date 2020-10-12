Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Michael Gerring, 20, Dre Christopher Murphy, 18 and Amy Lorraine Carlin, 22, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday for assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company after an incident in Noosa on August 26. Picture: Supplied/Laura Pettigrew
Michael Gerring, 20, Dre Christopher Murphy, 18 and Amy Lorraine Carlin, 22, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday for assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company after an incident in Noosa on August 26. Picture: Supplied/Laura Pettigrew
Crime

Alleged attackers in court over violent assault

Laura Pettigrew
lucy rutherford
and
12th Oct 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A group who police allege violently assaulted a good Samaritan who pulled over to help a man lying across the road in Noosa have faced court.

Dre Christopher Murphy, 18, Amy Lorraine Carlin, 22, and Michael Gerring, 20, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday after an incident in Noosa on August 26.

They were each charged with assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and in company.

The Daily previously reported the group allegedly punched and kicked a 46-year-old-man after he pulled over when he saw someone lying across the road at the Noosa Bus Shelter.

Man allegedly robbed at knifepoint outside Coast hotel

Bashing victim refuses to make police complaint

Ms Carlin's lawyer Charlotte Allen said they would be requesting a statement from the complainant and eyewitness and asked for an adjournment for case conferencing.

Her matter was adjourned until November 2.

Duty lawyer Michael Robinson, who represented Mr Gerring asked for a four-week adjournment.

Mr Gerring was also charged with wilful damage and applied for legal aid.

The matter was adjourned until November 9.

Duty lawyer Rachel Holland also asked for Mr Murphy's case to be adjourned.

Magistrate Rod Madsen granted the request and adjourned the matter to November 5.

assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed in co assault occasioniong bodily harm maroochydore magistrates court noosa junction
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water bombing aircraft tasked to battle fire near Dalby

        Premium Content Water bombing aircraft tasked to battle fire near Dalby

        News MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews and air support are fighting to contain a vegetation fire burning in the Western Downs. DETAILS:

        VIDEO: Family home destroyed by dramatic afternoon blaze

        Premium Content VIDEO: Family home destroyed by dramatic afternoon blaze

        News A MUM talks about the devastating loss of watching her home gutted by fire.

        Dalby netball talent sets eyes on states

        Premium Content Dalby netball talent sets eyes on states

        News ASPIRING state netball player one step closer to her dream after making the Darling...

        Mum and kids housesitting escaped blaze within seconds

        Premium Content Mum and kids housesitting escaped blaze within seconds

        News FAMILIES have been left with nothing after a fire tore through a home