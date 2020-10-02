Alleged armed robber to remain behind bars on 38 charges

NAMED: An alleged armed robber, Richard Thomas Lees, had his case mentioned in Chinchilla Magistrates court.

NAMED: An alleged armed robber, Richard Thomas Lees, had his case mentioned in Chinchilla Magistrates court.

AN ALLEGED armed robber facing a rap sheet of 38 charges had his case mentioned in court.

Chinchilla man, Richard Thomas Lees, 24, is alleged to have seriously assaulted police causing bodily harm, fraud, stealing and multiple other charges.

The Chinchilla magistrates Court heard on Thursday, October 21, that Lees would remain in custody, and will stay there until his next court mention on October 29.

Here’s the full list of alleged charges Lees is facing:

One charge of robbery with actual violence armed/in the company/wounded/used personal violence.

One charge of seriously assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm.

One charge of obstruction police.

One charge of wilful damage, domestic violence offence.

10 charges of fraud, dishonestly gaining advantage of benefit.

16 charges of fraud, dishonest application of property of another.

Two charges of receiving tainted property.

One charge of stealing.

One charge of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

Three charges of failing to appear with an undertaking.

One charge of committing public nuisance within or near a licensed premise.

The court heard a file had been allocated to Lees lawyers during the first week of October, and a four-week adjournment would be needed to review the material.