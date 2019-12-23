Alleged Anderleigh Rd shooter crashed party with shotgun

Two charged over alleged shooting north of Gympie

GYMPIE'S top officer said it was only "luck" no-one was hurt or killed north of Gympie when a man allegedly fired a pump-action shotgun at police at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Gregg Davey said police came face to face with the alleged gunman when they were called to an Anderleigh Rd property early Saturday morning following reports of an attempted break-in.

He said they found two men at the back of the property.

Sgt Davey said officers identified themselves; they were approaching the men when a shot was allegedly fired at one of the officers.

Travis Stanley Smith walks from Gympie Watchhouse into a waiting Police vehicle after charges over an alleged shooting incident at Anderlegh Rd.

"The second officer then produced his firearm and challenged that person, and a second shot was fired (at police)," Sgt Davey said.

Police did not fire back.

The man who allegedly fired the shot fled the scene.

The other one surrendered to officers.

Sgt Davey said the fleeing man ran to a nearby property where a group of people were partying.

He allegedly approached three different people to demand their car keys.

When one of the revellers gave them to him, "he then drove through the paddock, crashing through trees and debris", Sgt Davey said.

The car was quickly caught up in the brush; the man allegedly dumped it and fled.

He was eventually found by police "at a roadhouse at Gunalda", Sgt Davey said.

Senior Sgt Gregg Davey speaks about the alleged incident. Two men have been charged.

Two men faced Gympie Magistrates Court this morning over the incident

The alleged gunman, Rodney Noel Ryan, 43 of Durack, faces 10 charges including acts intending grievous bodily harm, and robbery offences and unlawful possession of a category C weapon (shotgun).

Travis Stanley Smith, 31 of Murrumba Downs, faces five charges including acts intending grievous bodily harm and one count each of possession of a category M weapon (knife), possessing dangerous drugs and possess utensils or pipes.

Mr Smith has been released on bail.

It is believed neither of the two men entered a plea during their court hearing today.

Mr Davey said police believe the pair "came up here to go to that residence".