‘All true’: Teachers lash out after Qld schools exposed

Queensland teachers have spoken out over the violence, bullying, and intimidation they've experienced from students, parents, and principals following an explosive tell-all from a veteran Brisbane teacher.

The comments come as a Courier-Mail poll shows a majority of people believe that teachers don't get the respect they deserve.

Commenting on The Sunday Mail article, teachers said the claims made were "all true".

"I ticked every box of every issue raised, yes it is all true, and after 30 years of teaching I have seen it all," one respondent said.

A Brisbane school teacher has spoken out about the shocking state of Queensland’s schools. Picture: Jamie Hanson

While another teacher commented: "As I read this teacher's story, I feel like she has walked in my shoes - my teaching experience mirrors this teacher's experiences.

"Sadly, too many teaching colleagues are now behaving badly towards each other because these misbehaving teachers are so stressed out by poor treatment towards themselves that they are now simply in survival mode, at any cost."

Other teachers described their own problems with micromanagement in the classroom, with one male teacher revealing he's received several emails on how to conduct himself and his classroom.

"I've received 7 emails from my deputy principal telling me how to arrange my classroom, how to write a welcome letter to my parents, advising that I need to immediately keep individual notes on a student with special needs, requests for three sets of student data, and a list of compulsory staff meetings I must attend and where I'm to sit at those meetings. If that's not micromanaging and bullying behaviour then what is?" he added.

Teacher claim bullying and intimation are commonplace in schools.

Another teacher, Victoria, even hit out at "helicopter parents" who are unable to take control of their own children and remain ignorant to support and feedback.

"Unfortunately there are more teachers now than ever who are leaving the profession within 3-5 years, some after a year. My biggest problems are the helicopter parents and the blaming of everyone else - even though you are trying to bring information to light, whether behavioural or academic to approach early," she wrote.

"Sometimes you do get a beautiful email from a parent which is never forgotten, but more often than not it is to whinge about Johnny calling a Sammy a name at school - in Year 5 or 6."

Teachers have spoken out about problems in the classroom. Picture: Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Many teachers blame a "lack of discipline" and "mountains of abuse" from disgruntled parents and kids, and said teachers should be "supported by principals" more than berated by them.

