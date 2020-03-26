All self-isolating CSG workers should be paid

FAIR WORK: ETU calls for all workers to be financially compensated in the event they have to self-isolate. Pic: Richard Dobson

THE Electrical Trade Union has called for all self-isolated coal seam gas workers in the Western Downs to be entitled to paid special leave amid the COVID-19 crisis.

ETU South West Queensland Organiser Dan McGaw said more should be done to protect workers in the resource sector.

“I think more can be done, profits are being put above the health and safety of workers… they don’t want to lose millions in revenue,” Mr McGaw said.

“A major issue we face in the Surat Basin is one out of three workers do not have access to paid sick leave.

“This means workers will have to choose between coming to work sick to pay the bills or staying at home and isolating - something a worker should not have to do.

“Unions are calling on all employers to guarantee a worker’s pay if they need to go home sick with flu like symptoms.”

The ETU sent a letter to contractors across the Western Downs who work for the energy sector to find out what measures have been put in place to protect the health, safely, and financial security of workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter stated those who must stop working and self-isolate should be entitled to paid sick leave, or risk workers not reporting flu-like symptoms.

“The ETU believes that management must support these workers with paid leave to ensure they suffer no financial disadvantage,” the letter read.

“Is access to paid leave is not provided it increases the risk that some workers, practically casual and insecure workers, may attend work when infected with COVID-19 – this will increase the risk to other employees in the workplace and could rapidly increase the spread of COVID-19.”

NewsCorp understand that at this point in time few contactors have responded to the ETUs request to provide information regarding what procedures are being put in place to protect workers health, safety, and financial stability.

Chinchilla News is waiting for a response from QGC and Origin Energy.