Alfalfa from Little Rascals arrested

Bug Hall, the actor best known for playing the adorable tyke Alfalfa in Little Rascals, was arrested after he was caught allegedly inhaling an air duster.

The actor, whose real name is Brandon Bug Hall-Barnett, 35, was arrested on Saturday in Weatherford, Texas, after officers responded to calls for a "status check" for a possible "overdose poisoning," according to a police report obtained by Fox News.

Calls to the local department were made from individuals who reported "someone by the dumpster huffing," the police report further stated.

Police records show that Hall was placed under arrest for possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical. Hall was transported to a local county jail and held on a $2164 surety bond.

According to TMZ, which first reported the story, it was Hall's family members who requested the police check on him.

According to the actor's IMDB page, since 1994's Little Rascals he's gone on to appear in numerous other films and television shows including Harley And The Davidsons, Body High, and Subterranea.

