Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Aldi UK has launched a giant Ferrero Rocher frozen dessert with Aussie shoppers quickly calling for the supermarket to bring the item to Australia.
Aldi UK has launched a giant Ferrero Rocher frozen dessert with Aussie shoppers quickly calling for the supermarket to bring the item to Australia.
Smarter Shopping

Wrap your lips around this giant Ferrero Rocher dessert

21st Aug 2020 8:23 PM

Aldi UK has launched a giant Ferrero Rocher frozen dessert and Aussie shoppers have quickly called for the supermarket to bring the item to Australia.

The European grocery chain announced the frozen item would be available in shops across England in time for Christmas - costing £4.99 ($9.18) for 500g of frozen chocolate delight.

The chocolate, praline and hazelnut item is not due for release in Australia, with Aldi yet to confirm whether the item could be released as part of the local range.

RELATED: Aldi beats Woolworths, Coles in product taste test

RELATED: Aldi chocolate that's 'better than Cadbury'

Aldi's frozen Ferrero Rocher dessert.
Aldi's frozen Ferrero Rocher dessert.

RELATED: Mum roasted for X-rated sausage picture

Aussies were quick to begin the call to bring the frozen chocolate dessert to local Aldi stores.

"Need this in Australia now," one person commented about the item.

"I wonder if it will hit the shelves here," another wondered.

"Please bring to Australia and stock all year," another said.

"I don't even know what is happening at Christmas but it will feature this," another said.

The chocolate and praline dome includes layers of milk chocolate and hazelnut mousse with a milk chocolate feuilletine made from cocoa sponge cake and pancake. The dome is frozen under a hazelnut shell.

Originally published as Aldi's giant Ferrero Rocher dessert

aldi dessert ferrero rocher food

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queenslanders turn on each other in COVID crisis

        Premium Content Queenslanders turn on each other in COVID crisis

        News Calls to Crime Stoppers spiked by a massive 66 per cent during lockdown as Queenslanders rushed to dob each other in for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

        VIDEO: Three Chinchilla people charged in massive drug bust

        Premium Content VIDEO: Three Chinchilla people charged in massive drug bust...

        News DRUG BUST: Police raided multiple Western Downs homes and charged 11 people with...

        VIDEO: Police raid major Darling Downs drug farm

        Premium Content VIDEO: Police raid major Darling Downs drug farm

        Crime POLICE have busted a significant drug operation in recent years

        Hammer thrown from ute on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content Hammer thrown from ute on Warrego Hwy

        Breaking Police have stopped a vehicle on the Warrego Highway near Miles after an occupant...