Aldi’s $40 ‘dupe’ of Apple item

It's a truth universally acknowledged that buying presents for your dad is the worst.

If you ask him what he wants he will either tell you nothing or ask for socks - but you know what he actually wants is the latest tech gadget.

Fortunately Aldi is selling a smart watch for the fraction of the usual price as part of its Father's Day-themed round of Special Buys.

With smart watches by Apple and Samsung costing upwards of $650, Aldi's version is an absolute steal at $39.99.

While it's safe to say that for $39.99 you're not going to get all the features of an $849 Apple watch, Aldi's version still comes with a range of tricks.

It can connect to your smartphone using Bluetooth and receive call and message notifications, as well as play your music.

Aldi's smart watch can also track your health by measuring sleep patterns, blood pressure and your heart rate.

Smart watches exploded in popularity when Apple released its first version in 2015.

Aldi is also selling dad-approved vinyl records.

Today there's a smart watch for everyone - from exercise-focused Fitbits to tech-savvy Samsung versions.

If your dad is more of a retro dude than tech whiz, Aldi is also selling vinyl records for $14.99 a pop and a turntable with detachable speakers for $99.99.

Other failsafe Father's Day presents include $39.99 Bluetooth headphones, a 50-inch ultra HD smart TV for $449 and a 24-inch HD TV with a built-in DVD player for $179.

The supermarket will also have a TV with built-in DVD player for $179.

Aldi has a reputation for selling dupes of much more expensive versions for less, from its $89.99 weighted blankets last month to a $9.99 silicone face cleansing device that fans said was similar to a $299 version.

Earlier this month Aldi's $90 massage gun proved popular with shoppers, given the leading model Theragun, retails for $899.

"This is the last thing you would think of Aldi selling," one person wrote on Facebook, revealing they'd paid $850 for theirs.

Father's Day falls on Sunday September 6 this year, so don't forget.

Aldi's Father's Day Special Buys go on sale Wednesday, August 26

Originally published as Aldi's $40 'dupe' of Apple item