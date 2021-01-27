Aldi’s $20 bad sleep solution is back

It's the pillow that will shut your partner up once and for all - well, just their snoring.

For another year running and due to popular demand, German retail giant Aldi will be selling its 'Anti-Snore Pillow' as part of its Special Buys today.

The pillow, which has a foam insert in the shape of a 'S' to encourage side sleep, costs $20.

It is designed to position your head on an incline and in turn, helps to keep airways open as you sleep.

Aldi’s $20 ’Anti-Snore Pillow’ hits shelves on January 27 as part of its Special Buys. Picture: Aldi

"This ergonomic pillow encourages side sleep, correct head and neck positioning and opening of airways to help minimise sleep position-related snoring," Aldi states on its website.

The item sold out in record time when it was first released early last year and the same is expected to happen today, with people eager to nab the bargain buy.

"Gotta get to Aldi this arvo!" one person wrote on Facebook.

"Go get some NOW," another wrote, a while a third also tagged a friend saying, "Far out go to Aldi and get this on your way back from work".

But some said they were "sceptical" it actually worked.

"Tried all avenues, if anyone can tell me it works it would be a welcome miracle," one person wrote, to which another responded, "They are good. It keeps John quiet."

Another Aldi shopper, based in the UK, previously claimed the pillows worked on her partner too.

"My husband stopped snoring after using these. I could marry Mr Aldi," she said.

The foam insert is described as being a soft, antibacterial-treated polyester fibre that has a breathable cotton cover.

According to Australian sleep specialist Olivia Arezzolo, these types of pillows can be effective in putting an end to the noisy problem.

"Anti-snoring pillows work by encouraging the individual to sleep on their side rather than their back," Ms Arezzolo told news.com.au in an interview last year.

"When you sleep on your back your throat muscles are more likely to collapse, which exacerbates snoring."

The sleep expert said while anti-snoring pillows assist with posture, taking a closer look at a person's lifestyle could provide clues as to why the issue occurs in the first place.

One problem that can cause snoring is being overweight. She said the reason for this is extra weight causes pressure on the neck which can block the airways.

A sleep expert said anti-snoring pillows work by encouraging the individual to sleep on their side rather than their back. Picture: iStock



She also advised to put an end to late night drinking as consuming alcohol before bed can interfere with your breathing as you sleep.

"Alcohol relaxes the muscles in your throat which would otherwise keep your airways open," Ms Arezzolo said.

She explained that those who are chronic snorers to consider continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment as an option.

"This is particularly important if you if you have signals of sleep deprivation such as extreme (morning) fatigue and an inability to stay focused or think clearly throughout the day."

Sleep apnoea is also a condition some snorers suffer from. This is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts.

Other signs associated with sleep apneoa includes gasping for air during sleep, waking up with a dry mouth or waking up with a headache, states information on the Mayo Clinic's site.

