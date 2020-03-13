Alcohol no excuse to steal from local business

A 27-YEAR-OLD man who stole property from a local business admitted he was under the influence of alcohol when the offence occurred.

Olivier Richard Edwin Newman faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court on March 5, for one offence of stealing.

The court heard that between 9am and 9.15am on January 16, Newman stole a Domino’s GPS from the businesses victim’s vehicle.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jodie Tehana said an informant of Domino’s confirmed a vehicle was parked outside the business on Chinchilla St and that the GPS unit which was on top of the car at the time.

“The informant then told police he had checked the location of GPS unit and it Downes St, Chinchilla address,” she said.

A week later, police received further information that the GPS was at that address and confirmed it via GPS map signalling so on January 24, they conducted inquiries regarding the stolen property and reviewed CCTV footage.

They were able to identify a black Toyota Hilux and the registration and observed a male person being the front passenger of the Hilux enter the Domino’s store, exit the store with a pizza and place it in on the passenger seat of that vehicle.

“Police then observed them approach the victim’s vehicle and remove the GPS unit from the roof and return it to the Hilux,” Snr Const Tehana said.

“Police made inquiries with the store and were able to ascertain who that person was, so they attended the Downes St, Chinchilla address where they spoke to the defendant.

“The defendant made admissions to stealing that unit and stated he was under the influence of alcohol.”

Newman has since returned the property to the Chinchilla Police Station undamaged, and the GPS was given back to Domino’s.

When Magistrate Tracey Mossop asked if Newman had anything to say regarding his actions, he remained silent.

“Just because you are out in the country doesn’t mean an eye in the sky isn’t watching you, and you were very silly with what you did,” Ms Mossop said.

“Clearly alcohol played a factor in it, but that isn’t litigating circumstances, that just explains why in your near on 28 years of living you have committed a dishonest offence of stealing.

“If you want to keep your job and you keep stealing, it’s not going to help you.”

Newman pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing.

He was fined $600, and no conviction was recorded.