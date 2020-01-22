Electrical fault grounds Roma-Brisbane flight

A QantasLink flight has been grounded in Roma, after a gas leak was reported in the cabin.

UPDATE, 3.30PM:

PARAMEDICS are assessing the 43 passengers and crew members of a QantasLink flight, which was grounded shortly after takeoff.

The flight returned to Roma Airport about 2pm, after an 'electrical smell' was reported inside the cockpit, a Qantas spokesman told The Western Star.

"One of our Roma to Brisbane flights returned to Roma shortly after take-off when an electrical warning fault light appeared in the cockpit," he said.

"The pilots also reported an electrical smell and following all standard procedures returned to Roma where the aircraft landed normally."

2 fire crews were called to the scene, and assessed the aircraft, but no signs of fire or smoke were present.

No patients assessed by paramedics required transport to hospital, and passengers are being reallocated to a 5.30pm flight on a new plane.

"A replacement aircraft is being flown up to Roma with an engineer onboard. Customers have been transferred to fly on the new service departing Roma at around 5.30pm local time," the Qantas spokesman said.

"We're sorry for the disruption, however QantasLink will always put safety over schedule."

EARLIER:

ALL EMERGENCY services are responding to an incident at the Roma Airport, after a Qantas flight was grounded due to a suspected gas leak in the cabin.

The Western Star understands 43 passengers are on board the QantasLink flight, and oxygen masks were deployed on the small plane.

