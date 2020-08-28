Menu
Detectives had discovered a massive haul of stolen loot at an Invermay residence while investigating the ransacking of an Airbnb.
Crime

Airbnb ransacking investigation leads to $15k discovery

by Patrick Gee
28th Aug 2020 12:57 PM
POLICE investigating the ransacking of an unoccupied Airbnb on Thursday have discovered a massive haul of stolen loot at an Invermay residence.

A 29-year-old has been charged with six counts of burglary, five counts of aggravated burglary, eight counts of stealing, stealing a motor vehicle, fraud and minor drug offences.

Detective Inspector Craig Fox said $15,000 of jewellery, power tools, electrical products and household items were found by officers when they searched the Invermay property as a result of investigations into the Airbnb burglary in the same suburb.

"Detectives located all the stolen property from the Invermay burglary plus property from other crimes committed in the Launceston area over the past several weeks," he said.

The man was granted bail and will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court in October.

