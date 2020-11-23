Air fryers and Dyson on sale: Black Friday deals start early

Home appliances have been popular purchases amid 2020's COVID stay-at-home culture, and retailers expect another surge during this week's Black Friday sales.

Stores across Australia are changing the way they sell, with many beginning their sales as early as today to reduce crowds in stores on Friday.

So with Black Friday beginning on a Monday, hot deals on appliances are being released in stages over the week ahead, prompting retailers to urge shoppers to plan their purchases, keep an eye out for changing specials and act fast.

Harvey Norman executive chairman Gerry Harvey says a wide range of specials will roll out from November 23 to December 3.

"We've got very big specials on Samsung fridges," he says.

Harvey Norman executive chairman Gerry Harvey says shoppers should be flexible this year.

Discounts will also flow on fridges and washing machine brands including LG, Hisense, Miele and Fisher and Paykel, Harvey says.

"We have bought huge amounts of stock and ordered extra containers," he says.

"This is a very different year - it's not your normal year."

Harvey says shoppers may need to be more flexible as supply issues around the world are seriously affecting available stock, and consider making Christmas-related purchases "earlier than you would any other year".

Myer has this Philips Essential air fryer on sales from $329, down from $469

Australian Retailers Association CEO Paul Zahra says household goods and electrical goods sales have jumped 20 per cent as people worked from home, entertained at home and cooked from home.

"There's been a significant uptake in baking, banana bread being the most popular item," he says.

Appliances have traditionally been a big seller in Black Friday sales, Zahra says, and this year is looking larger as retailers spread offers over several days to manage customer numbers in stores.

Lyndi Cohen pictured at home with her air fryer. Picture: Dylan Robinson

"We believe this will be the biggest Black Friday event in the country's history," he says.

Zahra says the biggest tip for Christmas is to shop early because of the supply chain issues.

"Be prepared and act fast," he says.

"Know what you want to buy before the sales begin. Know where to go ahead of time - make a list of stores and websites, and be ready for limited time only offers. Do the research now."

Australian Retailers Association CEO Paul Zahra says this week's Black Friday sales will be huge. Picture: David Swift

A spokeswoman for The Good Guys recommends keeping an eye on catalogues and websites this week for offers.

She says portable payment devices will be used in stores to help prevent long queues.

"We also have a dedicated phone sales team, online payments via SMS, and pick-up and delivery services including contactless click and collect - ready in one hour or less, express pick up and same day delivery options."

ALDI spokeswoman Nicole Higgins says the retailer's Black Friday sales begin on Wednesday.

"Shoppers can pick up a catalogue this week or check out our website to see what products are on sale so they come prepared," she says.

"Investing in key household items can save you money throughout the week, like investing in an espresso machine to get your quality coffee fix at home."

KitchenAid stand mixers are discounted at multiple retailers.

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Harvey Norman: Rolling specials between November 23 and December 3 on products including fridges, washing machines, computers, coffee machines and Dyson vacuum cleaners; some half-price smart watches.

David Jones: 50% off select range of appliances from Breville, De'Longhi and more

Myer: 25% off KitchenAid food processors, bench blenders, toasters and kettles

• De'Longhi toaster $109 to $79.99 (ALDI)

• De'Longhi espresso machine $199 to $99.99 (ALDI)

• Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless vacuum $599 to $379 (The Good Guys)

• LG 454L bottom mount refrigerator $1099 to $888 (The Good Guys)

• KitchenAid KSM 150 stand mixer contour silver $899 to $749 (David Jones)

• Breville BES840BKS Manual Espresso Machine $799 to $399 (David Jones)

• Philips Essential air fryer XL Black HD9260/91, $469 to $329 save $140 (Myer)

• Tefal Easy Fry Classic Air Fryer EY201 $199 to $129 (The Good Guys)

• Philips XXL Viva Collection air fryer HD9630/21 $399 to $299 (The Good Guys)

• Anko bread maker $49 (Kmart)

De’Longhi espresso machines are discounted by many retailers including ALDI and David Jones.

The Good Guys is cutting the cost of this Tefal air fryer from $199 to $129