Air and land search underway for missing walker
POLICE have commenced a land and air search for a missing Cairns man who was last seen walking on Friday morning.
The 53-year-old Bentley Park man was reported missing to police on Saturday morning.
WATCH: Polair called in to find missing nurse
SES and police spent yesterday searching the Bentley Park and Edmonton areas until 7pm.
Police said the man was last seen walking in the Bentley Park area about 9am on Friday.
As of 8am today Edmonton Police recommenced a land and air search and are asking local property owners to check their yards and sheds.
The search includes personnel on foot and in vehicles, as well as the Rescue 510 helicopter.
The search area for emergency services includes parklands, bushland and local waterways.
The man is described as caucasian, approximately 180cms tall with a proportionate build, brown hair and wears glasses.
He was last seen wearing black pants, a red shirt, a white jumper and boots.
Anyone who may have seen the man or has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is urged to immediately contact police.
Originally published as Air and land search underway for missing walker