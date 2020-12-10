Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crews were called to a rural Agnes Water property after a gas bottle exploded in a garage.
Crews were called to a rural Agnes Water property after a gas bottle exploded in a garage.
Breaking

Agnes gas explosion sparks multiple fires

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
10th Dec 2020 8:27 AM | Updated: 10:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GAS explosion in an Agnes Water garage caused three small fires in bushland yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Masthead Dr at 4.15pm after reports a gas bottle had exploded at a rural property.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews arrived at the scene and found a fire in a six-by-six metre garage with garden supplies inside it.

She said crews extinguished the fire inside the shed, but later discovered three additional fires in surrounding bushland.

She said the explosion from the gas bottle caused the fire to spread outside the structure.

The scene was declared safe at 5.50pm after all fires were extinguished and a gas examiner was called in.

The gas bottles were left in the hands of the owner to dispose of.

Queensland Ambulance Services were on scene but no patients required treatment.

More Stories

agnes water and 1770 bushfires bushfires2020 fires
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miles man who attacked his pregnant partner in court again

        Premium Content Miles man who attacked his pregnant partner in court again

        News A MILES man grabbed the mother of his children by the throat in a jealous rage after she spoke to a man while grocery shopping. DETAILS:

        Popular Western Downs music festival cancelled

        Premium Content Popular Western Downs music festival cancelled

        Council News COUNCIL has abandoned plans for a music festival, which had proposed headliners...

        SUCCESS: Traditional Owners smash traineeship goals

        Premium Content SUCCESS: Traditional Owners smash traineeship goals

        News A GROUP of trainees have been successful in gaining apprenticeships, and are set...

        Experimental youth program to tackle Chinchilla’s crime problem

        Premium Content Experimental youth program to tackle Chinchilla’s crime...

        News GROWING fears that residents could turn to vigilantism is what led to a new...