Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Aged care worker tests positive for COVID-19

3rd Sep 2020 8:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

An aged care home at Laidley, just west of Brisbane, has been rocked by a confirmed case of coronavirus, with staff and residents to undergo testing today.

A staff member at Karinya Place was diagnosed with COVID-19 yesterday, the facility's owner Carinity confirmed in a statement.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles is expected to comment on the case when he provides a COVID-19 update from Redlands Hospital at 9am.

The staffer did not work while experiencing symptoms and is now in quarantine.

One resident and several staff members have been tested and have self-isolated. Others will be tested today.

"Staff have been adhering to strict hygiene protocols and social distancing measures since March and have been well trained in the use of PPE [personal protective equipment]," a Carinity spokesman said.

"We are also providing regular updates to residents, their families and our staff and will do so until we have confirmation that Karinya Place is clear of the virus."

It is the first case of locally-acquired COVID-19 in the Lockyer Valley region.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 livestream queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border farce tipped to cost nation $33b

        Border farce tipped to cost nation $33b

        News A fiery showdown will explode on Friday as the Morrison Government turns up the pressure on state premiers over “inconsistent and disproportionate” border...

        Man taken to hospital after car runs off road

        Premium Content Man taken to hospital after car runs off road

        News EMERGENCY services attended to a crash on the Western Downs where a man’s car ran...

        Woman caught stealing from footy club charity bin

        Premium Content Woman caught stealing from footy club charity bin

        News She was found stealing from the Chinchilla footy club

        What the recession means for you

        Premium Content What the recession means for you

        News New Australian Bureau of Statistics data confirms the recession we couldn’t avoid...