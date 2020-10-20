Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Money

Afterpay and Westpac join forces

by Sophie Elsworth
20th Oct 2020 9:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Buy now pay later juggernaut Afterpay has joined forces with banking giant Westpac to offer daily transaction accounts.

The move revealed today will enable Afterpay to provide Westpac's 3.3 million customers with everyday banking and savings accounts.

The new deals will begin in the second quarter of 2021.

In Australia, Afterpay has 3.3 million active customers while rival buy now pay later scheme Zip Co has 2.1 million customers.

Westpac's chief executive officer Peter King said the joining of the two companies in offering products would "respond to changing customer needs".

"The platform allows us to combine our banking experience with the innovation of our partners to support new customers experiences," he said.

Westpac CEO Peter King. Picture: Nikki Short
Westpac CEO Peter King. Picture: Nikki Short

While Afterpay's chief executive officer Anthony Eisen said the new partnership would give customers "greater support and insight to help manage their money".

"Afterpay is in a unique position to extend and deepen the relationship with our customers and help them to manage their money more seamlessly through savings and budgeting tools," he said in an issued statement.

"For Afterpay this is clearly just the beginning as we explore this opportunity globally."

Afterpay enables customers to buy items and pay them off later in four equal fortnightly payments.

If the customer fails to meet the strict repayment criteria they are hit with late payment fees.

sophie.elsworth@news.com.au

@sophieelsworth

Originally published as Afterpay and Westpac join forces

More Stories

afterpay banking finance money westpac

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Steroid user caught drink driving with bucket of used needles

        Premium Content Steroid user caught drink driving with bucket of used...

        News A GAS worker who drove drunk with a protein bucket filled with vials, and used needles, placed himself in hot water at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court.

        Million-dollar farming opportunity up for sale in the Western Downs

        Premium Content Million-dollar farming opportunity up for sale in the Western...

        News A WESTERN Downs property ideal for local farmers looking to expand is on the market...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        How this Chinchilla kindy became one of Queensland’s top rated

        How this Chinchilla kindy became one of Queensland’s top...

        News IN A JOINT effort of love and support between families, the community, and staff ...