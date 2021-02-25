AFTERMATH: Storms bring heavy rainfall, hail to parts of region

PHOTOS: Severe storms rolled through the Western Downs on Wednesday, February 25. Pic: Supplied

PHOTOS: Severe storms rolled through the Western Downs on Wednesday, February 25. Pic: Supplied

As severe storms rolled across the Western Downs tearing down tree branches, flooding waterways, and ripping electrical wires free from poles – not everyone was lucky enough to see strong rain falls.

STORM: Storm rolling through Chilgerrie Hill Wandoan on February 24. Pic: Karen Mayes

As a large storm mass moved over Miles on Wednesday, February 25, residents recorded between 13mm and 71mm, although as it tracked east Chinchilla wasn’t so lucky.

Despite the storm displaying an electrifying lightning show on Wednesday afternoon, residents only reported rain totals about 7mm within the township.

STORM: 11km south of Dulacca on February, 25. Pic: Julie Nixon

Travelling further east storm cells wreaked havoc in Dalby, tearing down powerlines and littering some resident’s yards with so much hail it looked like snow.

Although heavy rainfall blanketed some of the township, Dalby residents reported receiving rainfall anywhere between 6mm and 90mm.

STORM: Dalby was smashed with hail during the storm on Wednesday, Feburay 24. Pic: Felicity Harber

After being plunged into darkness overnight, almost a thousand homes across the Western Downs are still without power.

Ergon Energy reported damage to multiple power poles and wires in Dalby.

“Our crews need to turn off power to customers around Bunya Mountains, Bell, Irvingdale, Kaimkillenbun, Maclagan, Malakoff, Moola, Mount Mowbullen and Yamison for a few hours,” an Ergon Energy statement read.

“They’ll get it back on as soon as it’s safe.”

STORM: Dalby was smashed with hail during the storm on Wednesday, Feburay 24. Pic: Felicity Harber

The 951 Western Downs homes currently without power on Thursday, February 25, are set to sweat through the afternoon as temperatures are set to soar above 30 into the afternoon.

Click here for the list of current power outages according to the Western Downs Regional Council.

STORM: 11km south of Dulacca on February, 25. Pic: Julie Nixon

The Western Downs was bracing for another wild night of weather although the Bureau of Meteorology cancelled a severe storm warning for Southeast Queensland at 8am on Thursday, February 25.

Chinchilla, Miles, and Dalby are still in for a chance of showers, although they’re more likely to develop to the east.

NO POWER: Severe storms building near Chinchilla on February 25. Pic: Peta McEachern