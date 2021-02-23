AFLW clubs back ‘Free The Flag’ campaign

AFLW teams have thrown their support behind the Free the Flag campaign

Collingwood's women's team has thrown its support behind the movement to free the Aboriginal flag from copyright restrictions and will wear Free the Flag T-shirts in pre-game warm ups for the rest of their AFLW campaign.

Players wore the special Free the Flag shirts during their pre-game warm-up on Saturday night at Marvel Stadium before defeating North Melbourne convincingly by 20 points.

In a statement, the club said: "Collingwood believes the Aboriginal flag should continue to play a unifying role with people and communities right across Australia.

"As such, the club supports the Free the Flag campaign.

"The Aboriginal flag is a national symbol and a central part of First People's national identity.

"It was proclaimed as a National Flag of Australia in 1995 and should be free of licensing restrictions that currently limit its use.

"Collingwood's AFLW program will show their support for the Free the Flag campaign as the club's AFL and netball programs did in 2020."

Both Brisbane and the Gold Coast have also announced their support for the campaign.

A Suns spokesman confirmed the club had worn the tops twice already this season and that the playing group would wear the shirts at their captain's runs moving forward.

Other AFLW clubs are expected to announce over the coming days that they will also wear the Free the Flag shirts with the league celebrating its inaugural indigenous Round this weekend.

Proud Aboriginal woman and Collingwood forward Aliesha Newman said she was pleased the club was supportive of the Free the Flag movement.

"I grew up with the flag and it's a very big part of my identity, so not having the opportunity to display that in the way that I would like is really disappointing and hopefully by wearing these tops we can spark a conversation to be able to get those laws changed," she said.

"And the girls looked really good in the T-shirts."

Newman said she was looking forward to the weekend's league-wide indigenous Round.

"To be able to showcase our culture is something I will be extremely proud of walking out on the ground on the weekend."

The unbeaten Collingwood will play Melbourne at Victoria Park on Sunday.

Collingwood's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Programs manager Debby Lovett echoed Newman's words.

"Collingwood, through its AFL and netball programs, has been behind the campaign for some time now and it is a cause the AFLW program wants to share in," Lovett said.

"We hope this momentum takes us closer to freeing the Aboriginal flag and returning it to its people."

Originally published as AFLW clubs back 'Free The Flag' campaign