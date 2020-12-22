Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fireys are battling a blaze at Baffle Creek (image is a file image).
Fireys are battling a blaze at Baffle Creek (image is a file image).
News

Aerial help called in for bushfire, road closures expected

Crystal Jones
22nd Dec 2020 12:17 PM | Updated: 5:33 PM

AERIAL crews have been called in to help deal with a bushfire burning north of Bundaberg.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene in the vicinity of Fernfield and Coast Rds behind the Wartburg State School and the Baffle Creek Sport and Recreation Centre.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze with aerial support.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke throughout the day.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Drivers should act with caution and to conditions as road closures are expected throughout the day.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

baffle creek bushfires
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs residents deck the gumtrees this Christmas

        Premium Content Western Downs residents deck the gumtrees this Christmas

        Council News The Western Downs has been dazzled with holiday cheer this festive, with regional households taking part in the 'Christmas Where the Gumtrees Grow' competition.

        Drunk Dalby man cops fine for allegedly abusing security

        Premium Content Drunk Dalby man cops fine for allegedly abusing security

        Crime A huge Monday night on the beers ended with a public nuisance fine for a Dalby man...

        HUGE LIST: Chinchilla business hours over Christmas

        Premium Content HUGE LIST: Chinchilla business hours over Christmas

        Business Whether you need to do last minute shopping, or you’re in need of emergency...

        Those we lost on Western Downs Roads in 2020

        Premium Content Those we lost on Western Downs Roads in 2020

        News THE year that was 2020 saw many families torn apart from the loss of loved ones who...