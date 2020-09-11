Menu
Adani wins in fight against activist

by Vanessa Marsh
11th Sep 2020 10:24 AM
Mining giant Adani has won its bid for an injunction against environmental activist Benjamin Pennings who they claim is frustrating their mining operation with ongoing online campaigns.

Adani last week applied for injunctive relief against the outspoken Mr Pennings, a former Greens mayoral candidate, who has been an outspoken critic of the Galilee Basin mine.

Ben Pennings during a protest in Brisbane last year. Picture: Adam Head
During a hearing in the Brisbane Supreme Court before Justice Glenn Martin last week, Adani called on the court to order Mr Pennings remove statements from his social media, restrain from future publishing and using any information that may assist him with protest action.

They also want him to stop making threats against the company and their lawyers and cease encouraging others to turn over confidential information about the mine.

Under the injunction orders handed down this morning, Mr Pennings will be forced to remove social media posts relating to Adani and will also have to remove claims from the Galilee Blockade website which threaten to target contractors involved with the mine.

More to come.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Adani wins in fight against activist

