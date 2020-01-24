Adani aims to be biggest solar power company

Coal miner Adani wants to be the world's largest solar power company within five years, as the "age of renewable energy" dawns on the world faster than anticipated, its global head has said.

Gautam Adani said his vision was for the company to become the world's largest solar power company by 2025 and the largest renewable power company by 2030, while praising Adani's home base of India for its action on climate change.

He said India had showed the "greatest intent" in managing climate change and was a beacon for the world by taking "some of the most concrete actions", citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement at the United Nation's last year to raise the country's share of non-fossil fuel mix to 450 gigawatts

"(This) is easily one of the most ambitious global commitments ever made by any nation," he said.

Adani is currently progressing construction of its controversial Carmichael thermal coal mine in the Galilee Basin and last year switched on the 65 megawatt Rugby Run solar farm, its first renewable project in Australia.

Townsville-based Carmichael mine project manager David Boshoff last year said the intense focus on Adani's actions meant the company needed to "exceed expectations" on the environmental front.

According to Adani there are more than 200 people currently onsite at the Carmichael Mine construction site and hundreds more at project headquarters in Townsville, Rockhampton and Brisbane.

"The age of Renewable Energy has dawned upon the world faster than most could have anticipated," Mr Adani said.

"The Adani Group has moved quickly into a position to lead this clean energy transformation not just in India but on the global stage that will see us building one of the largest integrated energy portfolios."