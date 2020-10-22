Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Increased COVID-19 Testing Continues Despite ACT Recording No New Coronavirus Cases
Increased COVID-19 Testing Continues Despite ACT Recording No New Coronavirus Cases
Health

ACT’s first COVID case in 104 days

by Jack Paynter
22nd Oct 2020 11:30 AM

A diplomat returning from overseas has become the first person to test positive for coronavirus in the ACT in 104 days.

ACT Health confirmed the new case over Twitter just after 11.30am on Thursday, which takes its total number of infections to 114 since the start of the pandemic.

Health authorities said the man was aged in his 70s and was a returned overseas traveller.

"The man is a diplomat who returned from overseas on October 9," ACT Health said in a statement.

"He flew into Sydney and travelled to ACT by private vehicle. He didn't stop en route and has been quarantining since his return."

ACT Health said 473 negative tests had also been returned in the past 24 hours.

Originally published as ACT's first COVID case in 104 days

More Stories

act coronavirus covid-19 health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WARNING: Wild weather heading for Western Downs

        Premium Content WARNING: Wild weather heading for Western Downs

        News The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for damaging winds, large hailstones, and heavy rainfall, for the Western Downs region.

        Truck rollover: Man trapped flown to hospital in serious condition

        Premium Content Truck rollover: Man trapped flown to hospital in serious...

        News PICTURES INSIDE: A driver has been freed from his truck in a serious condition...

        RACQ backs ambitious ‘2nd Bruce Hwy’ plan

        Premium Content RACQ backs ambitious ‘2nd Bruce Hwy’ plan

        News THE state’s top automobile club is throwing their support towards an ambitious...

        DETAILS: Plan unveiled for ‘second Bruce Hwy’ through Roma

        Premium Content DETAILS: Plan unveiled for ‘second Bruce Hwy’ through Roma

        News A NEW MULTI-BILLION HIGHWAY project has been announced which would run right...