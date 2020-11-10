Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Actor Bert Belasco found dead in hotel quarantine
Actor Bert Belasco found dead in hotel quarantine
Celebrity

Actor found dead in hotel quarantine

by Nick Bond
10th Nov 2020 8:25 AM

US actor Bert Belasco has died aged 38.

The star, best known for his starring role in the US sitcom Let's Stay Together, was found dead inside a hotel room in Richmond, Virginia, where he was in the middle of a two-week coronavirus hotel quarantine, a requirement before starting on a new film.

 

Belasco's father Bert Sr. told TMZ his son's body was discovered on Sunday. TMZ reports that concerns were raised when Bert's girlfriend couldn't get hold of him and asked hotel staff to check up on him.

Bert Sr. told TMZ he believed his son had suffered a fatal aneurysm, but the family is awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

 

As well as his starring role in Let's Stay Together, Belasco also had roles in I'm Dying Up Here, The Mick, Pitch, Key and Peele and Justified, among a long list of on-screen credits.

Belasco's friend, fellow actor Yvette Nicole Brown, led the tributes, saying she was "gutted" by the news and had only just spoken to him:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More to come …

Originally published as Actor found dead in hotel quarantine

More Stories

bert belasco celebrity coronavirus health hotel quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager’s epic journey home from France during pandemic

        Premium Content Teenager’s epic journey home from France during pandemic

        News THE 18-year-old Roma woman shares her turbulent journey home from France, and what makes Roma unique. FULL STORY:

        Teenager charged with child neglect and torture

        Premium Content Teenager charged with child neglect and torture

        News The 27-year-old mother of the child was also charged

        Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Premium Content Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Employment Queensland farmers are being forced to plough crops in the ground

        Teen rushed to hospital after motorbike crash east of Chinchilla

        Premium Content Teen rushed to hospital after motorbike crash east of...

        News Teenager injured in motorbike crash east of Chinchilla.