WARNING: Police warn residents to lock up as there are active thieves in town trying every home and car for weak points. Pic: Supplied
Crime

Active thieves looking for ‘easy pickings’ in Chinchilla

Peta McEachern
27th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
As we move into the weekend it’s a prime time for thieves to target insecure homes and vehicles, prompting Chinchilla police to warn residents, new and old, to be vigilant in locking up.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said there were active thieves in town who were looking for easy pickings.

“They are active every night and they work on volume so they will keep trying until they eventually get lucky,” he said.

“There has been a lot of new people moving to town and we need to get the message out to them that this isn’t the place where you can leave your home or car unlocked.

“If you’re not careful you will wake up in the morning and find your car missing.”

Last year, Chinchilla Police said Sunday nights and Monday mornings were a peak time for this type of criminal activity.

“Late on Sunday evenings and the early hours of Monday mornings appear to be a popular time for thieves to sneak into unlocked houses and steal car keys that are easily accessible,” the spokesman said.

“Maintaining good safety habits are essential when opportunistic people are among us.

“Double check that you’ve locked all windows at night, removing keys from screen doors and putting your car keys & valuables out of sight.”

Given police intelligence indicating a spike in crime during weekends, it is vital residents are extra vigilant in making sure their homes and vehicles are secured properly.

If you hear or see anything ring Policelink on 131444 to report any suspicious activity.

Although there are some members of the community who continue to break the law and violate resident’s homes, there has been a drop in crime rates after a range of multifaceted programs were implemented in late 2020.

