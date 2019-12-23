Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Stuart Paul Anderson, who is accused of killing 77-year-old Vicki Ramadan, has faced court for the first time.
Stuart Paul Anderson, who is accused of killing 77-year-old Vicki Ramadan, has faced court for the first time.
Crime

Handyman accused of killing elderly widow faces court

by Caroline Schelle
23rd Dec 2019 2:36 PM

A handyman accused of killing an elderly widow in Melbourne has appeared in court.

Stuart Paul Anderson, 39, appeared in a Melbourne court charged with one count of murder.

He is accused of killing 77-year-old Vicki Ramadan between March 23 and 25, court documents reveal.

The Wallan man was charged on Friday with murder and spent the weekend in custody.

He was wearing a grey jumper and glasses when he appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

His lawyer told the court he required medication for depression and anxiety, but had only received one of his medications.

There was no application for bail and Anderson will next face court for a committal mention in April 2020.

crime murder stuart paul anderson vicki ramadan violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s open and closed in Chinchilla and Miles this Christmas period

        premium_icon What’s open and closed in Chinchilla and Miles this Christmas...

        News Don’t get caught out this year and check out the list of all local trading hours for the Christmas period.

        GALLERY: Carols by candlelight

        premium_icon GALLERY: Carols by candlelight

        News The Botanical Parkland was lit up with local faces and candlelight Sunday, December...

        Families compete to share the most Christmas cheer

        Families compete to share the most Christmas cheer

        News Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said the initiative generated...

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'