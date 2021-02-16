Menu
A woman accused of fleeing self-quarantine in Perth after travelling from Victoria, sparking a police search, has faced court.
Crime

Accused quarantine dodger faces court

by Angie Raphael
16th Feb 2021 6:51 PM

A woman who sparked a police search after allegedly fleeing self-quarantine in Perth has faced court.

Ashlee Marie Jackson, 22, arrived in Western Australia from Victoria on February 7 and was ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Police allege Ms Jackson left her self-quarantine location just before 1.30pm on Sunday.

An alert went out via the media for the public to inform police if they saw Ms Jackson, who had last been seen in Victoria Park.

"She is known to frequent the suburbs of Ferndale and Lynwood," police said at the time.

Ashlee Marie Jackson has been charged with three counts of failing to comply with a direction. Picture: WA Police Force via NCA NewsWire
"If sighted, members of the public are advised not to approach her, but to contact police immediately."

Police revealed on Tuesday morning that Ms Jackson had been arrested overnight.

She was charged with three counts of failing to comply with a direction under the Emergency Management Act and was refused bail ahead of her court appearance.

Ms Jackson later faced Perth Magistrates Court where she was remanded in custody until her next appearance on February 22.

ashlee marie jackson coronavirus crime quarantine

