An off-duty police officer had his ear allegedly bitten off by a South Lismore man.
Accused cop biter says police are ‘corrupt’, court hears

Aisling Brennan
1st Dec 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 2nd Dec 2020 6:07 AM
WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE

A SOUTH Lismore man accused of biting a police officer on the ear has described the justice system as being "corrupt", a court has been told.

James Millington, 40, allegedly bit an off-duty police officer's ear during an incident at the Richmond Hotel on Keen St, Lismore in December last year.

He has since pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and using unlawful violence to and reasonable firmness to create fear for a person's safety.

A trial date has been set for May 17, 2021 in Lismore District Court.

It is alleged the accused assaulted a 71-year-old security guard while he was heavily intoxicated at the licensed venue, according to court documents.

Mr Millington allegedly assaulted the security guard by punching him in the mouth when asked to leave the dancefloor of the establishment.

Several other off-duty police officers then allegedly became involved in the altercation.

It is during this incident police will allege Mr Millington grabbed one of the off-duty senior constables and bit him on the top of the ear.

Mr Millington, who remains bail refused in Queensland on separate matters, had his matter briefly mentioned before the Lismore District Court during a super call over on Monday.

The court heard the trial was ready to proceed after no resolution between both parties could be met.

GRAPHIC WARNING: A South Lismore man has accused of biting the ear of an off-duty police officer, leaving him with significant injuries.
But while his matter was being dealt with, Mr Millington told the court, speaking over the top of his legal counsel and the judge, that the "problem" with the court proceedings was the police were "corrupt".

"I think it's important justice be served," he said.

"This is my life now and I've been fighting this for a year."

Judge Dina Yehia ordered Mr Millington's video link be cut before he said anything further to impact his court proceedings further if he said something damaging to his case.

