Accomplished musician makes it to Groovin’ from the Garage finals

Cheryls Anderson (right) features in Groovin’ from the Garage.

THE Groovin’ in the Garage competition has showcased some of the finest talent throughout the Western Downs.

Accomplished musician Cheryls Anderson, who goes by the stage name of Andersonlane, said it’s great that Western Downs Regional Council has organised an initiative like Groovin’ from the Garage.

“There’s so many awesome songwriters in our district,” she said.

“I’ve had a great opportunity to work with a lot of the finest.”

Ms Anderson has always been into singing and songwriting since she was little.

She wrote her first song when she was 13 years old.

“My mum bought me my first guitar when I was 13 and I spent my nights and my days listening to my record player and a karaoke machine.”

Ms Anderson won the Independent Country Music Association’s Female Artist of the Yearaward in Tamworth earlier this year.

The Dalby artist has now made it to the finals of Groovin‘ from the Garage with her song Waiting for Apocalypse.

She was inspired by a friend who was going through a tough time.

“I wrote it down on the back of his feeling,” she said.

“He was feeling very down about COVID.

“I wrote three verses of that song and I sent it to my producer and said ‘I can’t find the chorus, can you help me?’”

Her producer is country music singer Bill Chambers.

Ultimately, Ms Anderson is thankful for the support of the community and her fellow Groovin’ in the Garage contestants.

“People need to get out and see their local muso.”

Finalist | Groovin From The Garage - The Originals Competition. Public Voting open Monday 15 June. Posted by Western Downs Invites You on Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Twelve other finalists were chosen, and all performances will be shared on the Western Downs Invites You Facebook page.

Voting will open Monday, June 15 with the public able to choose their favourite via a Facebook poll and help pick a winner.