DAY IN COURT: Abusive man kicked out of Chinchilla pub to face court. Pic: Supplied

A Dunmora man visiting Chinchilla caused a scene in town when he refused to leave a pub, and allegedly took his frustrations out on police and patrons.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the 33-year-old man was charged with public nuisance after abusing officers and bystanders on Thursday, January 28.

The spokesman said the man was taken to Chinchilla police station at about 10.15pm and issued with a notice to appear in court.