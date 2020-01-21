‘Absolutely!’ Murweh mayor running for March election

THE mayor of Murweh shire said she is “absolutely” running in the upcoming March election.

Involved within the council for the last 10 years, Annie Liston has announced her name will be on the ballot paper at the Local Government election in March.

Cr Liston served two years as a councillor, four years as deputy mayor and the last four years as mayor.

“I am a very community-minded woman. I am passionate, dedicated, approachable and a hard-worker,” she said.

Cr Liston works alongside four other council members – Deputy Mayor Cr Peter Alexander, Cr Robert Eckel, Cr Shaun Padnedge and Cr Lyn Capewell.

“I am fortunate to work alongside a team that shares the same goals in taking our shire forward,” she said.

“If re-elected, firstly I want to get freight back on the rails and promote rail tourism.

“I’d like to see a tourism train implemented into Charleville.

“Tourism drops a lot of money into a shire, something we really need right now.”

Other focuses for the hopeful mayor include upgrading the sewerage plan and maintaining the infrastructure at the racecourse complex, roads and footpaths.

She would also like to attract more world-class events to the Murweh Shire to build the tourism economy even more.

If elected, a new recycle systems with strong waste reduction goals would be implemented.

“We have a spectacular region with a wealth of natural treasures, and we need to maintain them,” she said.



The last few years haven’t been all smooth sailing for the shire, Cr Liston mentioned some notable challenges they have faced.

“The obvious issue has been the seven-year drought we have experienced. There’s been a decline in population because people aren’t employing anyone to work on properties. Then there’s a decline in the people in the towns,” she said.

“The wild dogs are a real issue we are focusing on.

“The lack of an industry to promote work out here. I need another industry like Western Exporters that employ lots of people … there’s a real credit to the owners who run that great facility.

“These have been the biggest challenges, but at the same time, I have enjoyed the whole four years as mayor.”

Looking back, Cr Liston has been proud to see the projects she has worked closely on become a reality.

The Augathella library extension, Charleville caravan park, the upgrade to the skate park in Charleville, new town signage and the Charleville Cosmos Centre to name a few.

“I am really proud that Charleville established the first dementia-friendly community in Queensland. A real bonus for us,” she said.

At this stage, no one else is running for mayor for the Murweh Shire.

However, Cr Liston urges anyone “if you are passionate about the shire, put your hand up and have a go”.