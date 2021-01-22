‘Absolute joke’: Toowoomba’s fury over Wilsonton 9 sentence

The last three of the ‘Wilsonton Nine’ sentenced

An outpouring of shock and some anger at the sentencing of the Wilsonton Nine followed Wednesday's court proceedings, where the final three involved in the death of Debbie Combarngo had their charges downgraded from murder to manslaughter.

Rhianna Fing was sentenced to five years in jail, to be suspended for five years after the 210 days she had spent in pre-sentence custody.

She was also placed on three years' probation and ordered to complete 240 hours community service.

Debbie Combarngo.

Rhonda Hall was sentenced to eight years and three months in jail with 991 days pre sentence custody declared as time served.

She will be eligible to apply for release on parole next month on February 6.

Shiralee Fernando was sentenced to nine years in jail with 991 days pre-sentence custody declared as time served and eligible to apply for parole as of May 6 this year, three years to the day of Debbie Combarngo's death.

Toowoomba residents took to social media to express their thoughts on the result, with many people expressing overwhelming disappointment at the result.

Claudia Combarngo and her partner Tristan Hooper. Claudia is the daughter of murdered Debbie Combarngo.

"Unbelievable, so isn't right," Chrissy Jean said.

"None of them got long enough sentences for taking someone's life," Casandra Reich said.

"Unbelievable," Candace Neville said.

"Absolute joke of a justice system."

Jessica Linane praised the children of the victim for the way they have coped with the gruelling court process.

"The children have closure despite the outcome," she said.

"They may not be happy with the outcome but they can move forward.

"I'm so proud of them."

