Three suspicious fires cause damage to homes, cars in Highgate Hill
Three suspicious fires cause damage to homes, cars in Highgate Hill
Crime

Absolute destruction: Shock aftermath of arson terror

13th Aug 2020 9:33 AM
Police are appealing for witnesses following a series of suspicious fires at Highgate Hill overnight.

At around 9.30pm, emergency services were called to attend an address on Franklin Street following reports of a house fire.

 

Homes and cars were damaged in a spate of suspicious fires in Highgate Hill overnight. Picture: ABC Brisbane
One of the vehicles damaged in the arson attack at Highgate Hill. Picture: Peter Wallis
The blaze was extinguished, however a short time later police were called to another fire at a home on the same street.

The home was extensively damaged as a result.

Residents inspect the fire damage in Highgate Hill. Picture: Peter Wallis
While at that scene, a third fire was reported at a unit block on Hampstead Road in Highgate Hill.

This blaze caused damage to multiple cars parked underneath the building.

A crime scene has been declared on each street.

 

Two homes and multiple cars were damaged. Picture: Peter Wallis
One of the damaged cars. Picture: Peter Wallis
No one was injured as a result of the fires.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity around the time of the incidents to come forward.

Originally published as Absolute destruction: Shock aftermath of arson terror

Police are investigating a series of suspicious fires in Highgate Hill overnight. Picture: Peter Wallis
